Tunisia: Number of Pupils to Rise By 50,000 Each Year Over Next Decade - Minister

13 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of pupils is expected to rise by 50,000 each year over the next decade, said Education Minister Fathi Slaouti, which requires an infrastructure revamp.

A rise by 65,000 is reported for the 2021/22 school year, the minister further told a press conference Monday two days before schools open.

This brought about a number of new challenges, including the lack of territorial resources and the low budget to build new schools, notably in Nabeul, Bizerte and Greater Tunis.

Funds earmarked for the creation of projects in primary and secondary schools do not exceed 4.8% of the Education Ministry's budget, the minister added.

Slaouti also said 15 new schools will bring the total number to 6,130. They will accomodate 2.143 million students.

