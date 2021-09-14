Nigeria: EFCC Raids Hotels 'In Commando-Like Manner,' Arrests 56 Lodgers

<i>A staff said the operatives broke into the rooms to arrest the Rodgers.</sub>

The operatives of the <a target="_blank" href="http://efccnigeria.org">Economic and Financial Crime Commission</a>, EFCC, in the early hours of Monday raided three hotels in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and arrested 56 lodgers.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the raids began at 4 a.m. and the arrested lodgers were alleged internet fraudsters.

When our reporter visited MITROS hotel, one of those raided by the operatives, on Monday evening, there was an unusual silence on the premises. Workers were seen hanging around in groups and discussing in hushed tones.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that some of the hotel doors were broken, while broken plates could also be seen within the hotel premises.

A worker at the hotel, who didn't want his name published because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, told PREMIUM TIMES that the operatives raided the hotel in a "commando-like manner."

The worker, who pointed at the damaged doors to our reporter, noted that they were broken by the operatives to forcefully gain access into the rooms.

A lady, who identified herself as Romoke Adisa, met our reporter when she revisited the hotel around 8:00 a.m. in search of her bracelet. She said the operatives were heavily armed.

"We did not hear anything, it was when they put off the generator that we discovered that there was a problem. It was the cry of someone that we heard.

"Like six phones were taken in our room. Those people are acting thieves, bros they enter different residences in the midnight (sic).

"The person I slept with escaped, but his vehicle was taken away."

Contacted, Tokunbo Odeniyi, Head of Public Affairs, Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC, confirmed the incident.

He added that 10 cars were confiscated among other gadgets

"They were arrested in three different places so I can't tell you how many was (were) arrested at at the government owned hotel, Mitros.

"56 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested in three different hotels in Abeokuta with items such as laptops, mobile phones and cars were confiscated from the suspects."

The raid came two weeks after the commission's mode of operation came under severe criticism following the 4 a.m. raid on former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor.