Cameroon: Fecafoot Elections - Dual Nationality Subject Clarified

The Electoral Commission gave a press conference at the headquarters of FECAFOOT in Tsinga, Yaounde on Friday September 10, 2021.

The Electoral Commission for the FECAFOOT elections has cleared the air on the issue of dual- nationality as criteria for elections to the post of president at the Cameroon Football Federation. The revelation was made during a press conference that took place at the headquarters of FECAFOOT in Tsinga, Yaounde on Friday September 10, 2021. Speaking during the meeting the head of the Electoral Commission, Justice Schlick Gilbert said contrary to media reports on the issue of dual nationality nothing was mentioned on the subject at the conference of August 30, 2021 two weeks ago. He said the main reason for convening the press conference was to disapprove the circulation of fake information by some journalists relating to the issue of dual-nationality. Justice Gilbert Schlik explained that the statement made by one of the electoral commission members in English was poorly interpreted by some journalists. He said the commission works on decisions and that its role is not to give opinions on eventualities. He said if there is a problem of dual-nationality the commission and the technical secretariat will analyse the problem deeply and will give an answer in conformity with the texts of FECAFOOT. Gilbert Schlick said September 24, will be the ideal date for the convening of FECAFOOT's general Assembly so as to look into the files of all aspiring candidates at the reginal and divisional levels. Gilbert Schlick said the commission will organise free and fair elections. He said the commission is keen on seeing that FECAFOOT gets a permanent president before the start of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations. For now, Jules Denis Onana, Maboang Kessack and Samuel Eto'o all former Indomitable Lions have trended on the media as interested parties plus current incumbent president Seidou Mbombo Njoya who won the abando- ned December 2018 elections. From day one the Electoral Commission started by identifying the clubs that have to participate in providing their delegates. The candidates that vie for the different positions according to the requirements have been selected. The candidates that have been selected and those that will be rejected will be on the billboards. The electoral commission has been doing its work seriously and has taken the pains to go through the entire candidacies from regions and divisions .