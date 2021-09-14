Sudan: Horror Bus Smash in Sudan - 7 Dead, 13 Injured

13 September 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Wad Madani — Seven people have died and 13 others injured in a horrific traffic accident involving a passenger bus at Um Maqud, in El Kamlin locality in Sudan's El Gezira state, south of the capital Khartoum on Sunday.

Speaking via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the director of highway administration, Police Col. El Derderri Osman, attributed the fatal crash to a vehicle overtaking incorrectly and excessive speed. The speeding vehicle collided head-on with a bus which was carrying 30 passengers in the opposite direction.

Col. Osman said that 10 traffic police patrols were mobilised. Three ambulances were used to evacuate the injured to nearby hospitals. The bodies of the deceased have been handed to their families.

(Source: SUNA)

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X