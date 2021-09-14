Sudan: Horror Bus Smash in Sudan - 7 Dead, 13 Injured

Wad Madani — Seven people have died and 13 others injured in a horrific traffic accident involving a passenger bus at Um Maqud, in El Kamlin locality in Sudan's El Gezira state, south of the capital Khartoum on Sunday.

Speaking via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the director of highway administration, Police Col. El Derderri Osman, attributed the fatal crash to a vehicle overtaking incorrectly and excessive speed. The speeding vehicle collided head-on with a bus which was carrying 30 passengers in the opposite direction.

Col. Osman said that 10 traffic police patrols were mobilised. Three ambulances were used to evacuate the injured to nearby hospitals. The bodies of the deceased have been handed to their families.

(Source: SUNA)