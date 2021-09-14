Tunisia: Covid-19 - Around 200,000 Vaccine Doses Delivered By U.S.

13 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Around 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were delivered by the United States to Tunisia, under the COVAX mechanism on Monday, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"Tunisia reiterated its thanks to the US for its continued support to the Tunisian people to help them combat the pandemic."

That support reflects the "strong relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries," the statement added.

The U.S. Embassy in Tunisia said with these doses of Pfizer vaccine, the total U.S. donated vaccines to Tunisia have reached almost two million over the past two months.

U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia, Donald Blome, stressed in this regard, the commitment of his country to provide support to the Tunisian people to help them cope with the coronavirus.

The goal is to save lives and promote safe and effective vaccines for the population as soon as possible.

