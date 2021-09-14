Tunisia: Coronavirus - Zaghouan Logs 3 Deaths and 17 Infection Cases

Tunis/Tunisia — Three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in the delegations of El Fahs, Bir Mcherga and Nadhour (governorate of Zaghouan).

This brings overall death numbers from the virus to 421, director primary health in Zaghouan, Naoufel Ouerfelli told TAP Monday.

Seventeen people tested positive, taking total COVID-19 cases in the region to 9,694, since the spread of the virus.

Among these, 9164 have recovered, while 109 cases are still active, said the same source.

Currently, 14 COVID patients are admitted to hospitals in the region, added the same source, stressing that the incidence rate has dropped to 106 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the governorate of Zaghouan.