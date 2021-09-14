Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 66,000 Jab Appointments Missed On September 12

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 25,000 people missed their COVID-19 jab appointments on Sunday out of a total of 34,905 who received text message invites to get the second shot. The number of vaccine recipients thus stood at 9,597, said the Health Ministry.

A further 23,223 were inoculated out of a total of 64,671 people who received text message invites to get the first dose.

Overall, 99,576 text message invites were sent on September 12 with 32,820 attending their jab appointments.

A total of 6,823,657 shots were administered so far, including 4,536,120 first doses and 2,287,537 boosters.

The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 2,995,622 and is as follows: 2,287,537 received two doses, while 320,753 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 387,332 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Ministry data show 6,074,278 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 12 to book vaccination appointments.