Algeria: PM Presents Government Action Plan At Lower House

13 September 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister, Finance Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane has presented Monday the Government Action Plan before the MPs of the People's National Assembly (Lower House), during a plenary session chaired by the assembly Speaker Ibrahim Boughali.

The plan is mainly derived from the President of the Republic's programme and his 54 commitments.

Following the Prime Minister's presentation, MPs will hold a general debate about the Government's Action Plan.

On Thursday, MPs a vote on the draft Government's Action Plan will be held during a plenary session.

