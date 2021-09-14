Algeria: Government Action Plan Includes Sectoral Roadmaps, and Implementation Monitoring Mechanism

ALGIERS-The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane, said Monday in Algiers that the Government Action Plan will be implemented through the adoption of sectoral "roadmaps" developed by each ministerial department, stressing that "an implementation monitoring and assessment mechanism" will be set up.

"A mechanism will be established to monitor and assess periodically and continuously the implementation of the Government Action Plan according to specific quantitative indicators," said the PM.

According to him, the Government will work with various partners "with sincerity and abnegation in order to achieve the objectives of our programmes and plans aimed at improving the situation and the stability of Algeria."