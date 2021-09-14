Sudan Liberation Movement Releases Injured 'Government Militiaman' to Red Cross

13 September 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila Locality — The Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) has announced the release of a prisoner whom it described as a 'government militiaman' on health grounds. The combatant was injured and then captured in a battle with the SLM forces in North Darfur in February.

The movement said in a statement that they have decided to release the prisoner Abdelrahim Mughtada Saboun, a member of the government militias, and explained that the prisoner was caught by the movement's forces in the area of Rokouna on February 4, 2021 in repelling an attack on areas under its control.

As reported by Radio Dabanga at the time, three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an attack by gunmen on the village of Rokouna in Tawila locality, which is an area controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

The movement explained that it handed over the prisoner to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on August 31, 2021 in preparation for him to be transferred to his relatives.

Concluding the statement, the movement affirmed its desire and seriousness toa chieve a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Sudan that addresses the roots of the historical crisis and renewed its commitment to the declaration of cessation of hostilities issued by the movement's leadership.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X