Sudan Liberation Movement Releases Injured 'Government Militiaman' to Red Cross

Tawila Locality — The Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) has announced the release of a prisoner whom it described as a 'government militiaman' on health grounds. The combatant was injured and then captured in a battle with the SLM forces in North Darfur in February.

The movement said in a statement that they have decided to release the prisoner Abdelrahim Mughtada Saboun, a member of the government militias, and explained that the prisoner was caught by the movement's forces in the area of Rokouna on February 4, 2021 in repelling an attack on areas under its control.

As reported by Radio Dabanga at the time, three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an attack by gunmen on the village of Rokouna in Tawila locality, which is an area controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

The movement explained that it handed over the prisoner to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on August 31, 2021 in preparation for him to be transferred to his relatives.

Concluding the statement, the movement affirmed its desire and seriousness toa chieve a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Sudan that addresses the roots of the historical crisis and renewed its commitment to the declaration of cessation of hostilities issued by the movement's leadership.