Tanzania: President Samia Tasks RC to Rearrage Petty Traders

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered Regional Commissioners to re-organize petty traders across the country without being violent or aggressive.

The President gave the directives on Monday in Dodoma shortly after swearing-in the newly appointed Ministers and Attorney General adding that the exercise should be polite and smooth.

"Take the necessary measures without oppressing traders in anyway," President Samia said

equally the president urged the petty traders to pay attention to governing rules and regulations as well as heeding directives given by Regional and District authorities.