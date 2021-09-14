Tanzania: President Samia Tasks RC to Rearrage Petty Traders

13 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered Regional Commissioners to re-organize petty traders across the country without being violent or aggressive.

The President gave the directives on Monday in Dodoma shortly after swearing-in the newly appointed Ministers and Attorney General adding that the exercise should be polite and smooth.

"Take the necessary measures without oppressing traders in anyway," President Samia said

equally the president urged the petty traders to pay attention to governing rules and regulations as well as heeding directives given by Regional and District authorities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X