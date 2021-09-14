Gambia Senior National Team Held By U-20 in Friendly

The Gambia national women's team and their Under-20 counterparts on Thursday 9th September 2021 played a nail biting 3-3 friendly draw at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Old Yundum.

Catherine Jatta and Kaddy Jarju both grabbed a brace for their respective sides before Teddy Jatta and Wuday Colley's own goal completed the scorings.

Under 20 Coach Foday Bah expressed delight with the performance of his young team. "I'm impressed with their performance today compared to the last game.

There's some improvement in the forwards as we scored three goals but we still need to work on the defence to avoid conceding goals," he said.

Mariama Sowe for the senior side said she is optimistic that the Under-20 has all it takes to challenge their opponents in the World Cup qualifiers.

She called on Gambians to rally behind the team and give them the maximum support needed to see them through.

The Women's Under-20 is expected to continue training sessions at the Independence Stadium effective Monday and is scheduled to play another possible friendly match on Thursday afternoon.

Source-GFF