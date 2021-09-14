Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan Balloting Held

The balloting for the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' season was held at the Gunjur Daycare Centre on Friday.

Twenty teams are set to compete in the annual Coastal town summer biggest football fiesta.

The balloting for the nawetan championship is as follows:

Group A Group B

1. Red Star Family FC 1. Smarteq FC

2. Solifo FC 2. Sanchaba United FC

3. Solar Entreprise FC 3. Fabu FC

4. Ecomog FC 4. Kulukochi United FC

5. Oxford FC 5. Jujuba FC

Group C Group D

1. Kombo Real Estate FC 1. The Pub FC

2. Mariken Investment FC 2. Senior Players

3. Asselem FC 3. Santos United FC

4. Mighty Ajax 4. Nyofelleh United FC

5. Gam Rock FC 5. Passamai FC

