Gambia: Basori Stun Giboro Koto in Kombo East Inter-Village Tourney

Basori FC last Thursday stunned Giboro Koto 2-0 in the on-going 2021-2022 Kombo East District inter-village football tournament played at the Kuloro Football Field.

Basori scored two goals without Giboro Koto reacting to clutch a resounding win over Giboro Koto boys to keep their spectacular form in the Kombo East District inter-village football tournament.

Giboro Koto need to win their remaining group matches to maintain their chances of snatching qualification to the quarter-finals of the annual Kombo East District inter-village biggest football fray after slipping to Basori 2-0.

Basori will vie to win their remaining group matches to navigate to the quarter-finals of the yearly Kombo East District inter-village biggest football jamboree.