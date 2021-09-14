Gambia Beach Volleyball Stars Win Silver in Turkey

The Gambia beach volleyball duo stars Sainey Jawo and Mbye Babou Jarra have added another silverware to their cabin after winning silver in the Turkey Pro BVB tour last week.

The Qatari-based stars won all their games on the way to the final only to lose 2-1 to the host.

The team will have another competition from the 16th to 19th September 2021 in Turkey.

The team's participation in the competition was bankrolled by the Gambian Embassy in Doha under the leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Foday Malang.