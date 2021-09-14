Gambia: Fortune Stuns Es Setif in CAF Champions League Preliminary 1st Leg

13 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian Premier League champions, Fortune FC on Saturday beat Algerian side, ES Setif 3-0 in the first leg of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League preliminary round tie played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Farato-based team opened their scoring through Ebrima Camara alias Bra in the 22 minutes, before Patrick Sylva and Alieu Barry secured the famous victory for The Gambia Football Federation 1st Division League champions.

The Petroleum Boys, who were making their debut appearance in the Total Energies CAF Champions League preliminary tournament were backed by a ferocious home crowd as they never looked back in their attack against the experienced Algerian side.

ES Setif, 2014 CAF Champions League winners looked a threat in the opening exchanges at Bakau's Independence Stadium with their quick interplays but it did not yield fruits as Jane Joof's charges defended well.

Fortune FC who secured a famous victory at home against the experienced Algerian side, were backed by experienced summer recruit Ebrima Sohna, who was very instrumental in guiding the players at the field of the pitch.

The return leg is expected to be played this weekend in Algiers.

