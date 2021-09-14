Tunisia: Coronavirus - 9 Deaths,126 Infections Reported in Governorate of Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine patients died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax, the local health directorate announced Monday. This takes fatality numbers from the virus to 1691 in the region.

126 COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded after the release of results of 718 tests, with a rate of positivity of 17.54%. This brings the number of infections in the region to 55,686 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these patients, 130 are currently admitted in covid services, 28 placed in intensive care and 29 receive treatment in private clinics in the region.

In addition, 106 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where overall recoveries have increased to 52,742.