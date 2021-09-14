Tunisia: Coronavirus - 9 Deaths,126 Infections Reported in Governorate of Sfax

13 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine patients died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax, the local health directorate announced Monday. This takes fatality numbers from the virus to 1691 in the region.

126 COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded after the release of results of 718 tests, with a rate of positivity of 17.54%. This brings the number of infections in the region to 55,686 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among these patients, 130 are currently admitted in covid services, 28 placed in intensive care and 29 receive treatment in private clinics in the region.

In addition, 106 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax where overall recoveries have increased to 52,742.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X