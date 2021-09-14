Liberia: Two Dead, Several Others Wounded in Tragic Accident On Monrovia-Buchanan Highway

Buchanan, Grand Bassa — At least two persons have been confirmed dead and several others wounded in a tragic vehicle accident on Monrovia-Buchanan highway.

The accident occurred during the evening hours on Monday, September 13,2021 in St. John City .

A gray vehicle transporting passengers from Monrovia to Buchanan ran into a truck that was headed for Monrovia.

Two persons, the driver and a female passenger from the gray vehicle died instantly, according to medical practitioners that arrived on the scene, while several others we rushed at the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan. Two were later transferred to Monrovia due to their condition.

Details coming soon... .