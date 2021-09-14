Zimbabwe: Follet-Smith Finishes in 29th Place

ZIMBABWE professional golfer, Ben Follet-Smith, finished tied for 29th place, at the Sunshine Tour Invitational, on Friday.

He pocketed R9 050.

The tournament was held at Centurion Country Club, in Pretoria, South Africa.

It was won by Jacques Kruyswijk, of South Africa, who went home R158 500 richer.

The three-day event saw Follet-Smith carding 69, 71 and 71, for a total five-under-par 211.

The former Wingate player had missed the cut, in the last two Sunshine Tour tournaments -- the Sunbet Challenge and the Vodacom Origins of Golf.

Follet-Smith will further improve his Order of Merit standings, after he stormed into the top 100, at number 70, last week.

The Zimbabwean was tied with Zambian golfer, Madalitso Muthiya, and South Africans -- Louis de Jager, Hayden Griffiths, Andrew Williamson and Jean Hugo.

Several other Zimbabweans missed the cut of two-under, after the first two rounds.

Muhammad Rauf Mandhu, Kayyam Rauf Mandhu, Greg Bentley, Mark Williams and Shaahid Mahmed could not make the final round.