Mozambique: Tanzania Pulverise Mozambique in ICC T-20

IT was an exciting day for the Tanzanian Women witnessing Mwanaidi Ammy's scintillating 87runs of 48 balls wins, and was named player of the match. Her performance secured Tanzania a mammoth 200 runs victory over Mozambique in a 2021 ICC Women Africa qualifier at Botswana Cricket Association Oval in Gaborone.

The weekend results might add up confidence in the Tanzania squad in upcoming games, including today against neighbours Rwanda at the same venue. Mozambique Women won the toss and elected to field, giving Tanzania women a chance to bat first.

Tanzania Women played so well and registered 228 runs in 20 allocated overs; the Tanzania Women score gave the Mozambique Women a hard time as the bar was too high for them to chase.

The Mozambique ladies stepped in to bat and ended with 28 runs in 12.5 overs. Tanzanian women have therefore picked its fourth place after lodging two points from two encounters that have played.

On the first encounter, Tanzania lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets. On that encounter, Tanzania Women won the toss and elected to bat, registering 103 runs in 19.4 overs.

Monica Pascal staged a good game as she pocketed 42 runs from 41 balls. Zimbabwe Women successfully chased the target, recording 104 runs in 19 overs.

Mary-Anne Musonda was the game star; she bagged 52 runs in 45 balls. Tanzania will then look forward to doing well in the coming encounter against Mozambique at the same venue.

In these qualifier games, Tanzania is placed in Group A together with Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana, Mozambique and Eswatini.

After the weekend results, the host team, Bostwana, led by four points, similar to Zimbabwe, who are behind net run rates.

Rwanda are placed third with two points, similar to Tanzania after both securing one win. A fifth are Mozambique, and bottom are Eswatini, who have both lost two of their games.