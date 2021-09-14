Liberia: Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas Donates Star Base Covid-19 Treatment Unit

Monrovia — The Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) has donated 20 tanks of Oxygen to the Star Base COVID-19 Treatment Unit.

The donation was done in the early morning of Friday at the Treatment Unit on the Bushrod Island in Monrovia and the cost of the donations believe to be in the tone of US$4,700.00.

According to the group (ULAA), the presentation of the precious gas was the organization's own way of contributing to national fight against COVID-19 in Liberia.

Making the presentation on behalf of the Board Chairman Mr. Alfred Sieh, the ULAA President Mr. Vambah Konneh, the COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson Mrs. Lucy Wilson Kear and a team of leaders of the association overseas, ULAA's National Representative, Pastor Trokon Agustin Kanneh said, "We thought it wise to be a part of what God is doing, as a team, we have come this morning to present to the star base Twenty (20) Oxygen tanks".

Mr. Kanneh stated that "It has been a lot of challenge since this pandemic started but, by the grace of God, we are here today. We bless God that it the infection rate is reducing a little, it's not as before, and that's what I think.

"We thought it wise to be a part of what God is doing in this time and in this season, a part of saving lives" Mr. Kanneh added.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Clinical Team at the treatment facility, Dr. Ibrahim Ajami thanked all of the meaningful Liberians, the private sector and government arms that have been supporting the COVID Management Team.

He said, "Honesty, if we look at the numbers from other African Countries, and look at ours, we can say that the Ministry of Health, WHO and all of our partners now including the private sector have been doing incredibly well".

"Our numbers have been on the lower side for I'm sure over a month, and it's all because of the cohesion that's between the teams that are involved in this management" Dr. Ajami said.

He further thanked ULAA for the oxygen donated and promised to use them for the intended purpose and pledged their continuous commitment in striving save to save lives.

For her part, Mrs. Lucy Wilson Kear, COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson in a statement said, "I lost my relative because of not having adequate equipment from the ELWA Hospital last year July". She stated that she's grateful to be alive to give back to society.

"It was because of the lack of adequate equipment that my sister lost her life last year July 3rd so, I'm grateful to be part of the donation today," Mrs. Kear lamented."