Liberia: To Promote Native Culture, Others - Columbus-Based Liberians Ready to Build Community Center in Ohio

Columbus — Liberians residing in Columbus, Ohio, USA, are set to embark upon constructing a community center, which will be aimed at, among other things, promoting the culture of their nativity.

The community center, which is estimated to cost US$1.5M, will be built on a 14,000-squared foot land, in the Eastland Neighborhood in the Far East Columbus, Franklin County, Ohio; and it is expected to impact the lives and provide services to over 40,000 diverse residences in the community. The building is expected to be completed by 2024.

The project is being undertaken by Liberians under the banner, Liberians In Columbus Incorporated (LICI).

According to LICI Executive Director, Mr. Alpha Tongor, in 2015, Community Research Partner was retained by Franklin County Jobs and Family Services to conduct a need assessment of Liberians in Franklin County.

"The results astounded us, and we decided to use them as the driving force for this historic project. The research found that Liberians in the County are younger than the general population. Many of our youths, ages 16 and 17, could be preparing to go to college or entering the workforce. Yet, college enrollment in our community is relatively low, and unemployment is astonishingly high. Furthermore, Liberians with college degrees often find that academic degrees earned overseas are not as helpful or comparable to those achieved in the US. Many degree holders find it difficult to find employment in their chosen fields in the US. Consequently, there is high unemployment within the Liberian population, creating stress, isolation for individuals and families, and financial and economic insufficiencies. As a result, many Liberian households are earning low incomes and living below the federal poverty line. More than half of this population segment is without health insurance or lack access to healthcare. But our most significant challenges and needs are access to education, jobs, mental health services, resources, and information."

In addition, since the research in 2015, there are some Liberian Nurses, Doctors, Medical Practitioners, Entrepreneurs, Computer Professionals and Educators who earnings are far, far above the federal poverty line. In recent years, more and more Liberians are graduating from colleges, universities, vocational schools, nursing schools and receiving diplomas to PhD. It is a hope that the next need assessment of Liberians by Franklin County will reflect the overall improvement of Liberians living in Columbus. And the Liberian Community Center is expected to play a vital role in overall development of Liberians in Columbus.

Tongor said the findings from the need assessment in 2015 "became the motivating force for our community leaders to advocate for this growing New American Community. We embarked on this project, not knowing where it will lead us. However, the idea of a community center excited our members, and they bought into this project. Community members contributed as low as $1 and as high as $1000 + to purchase the land. We are relying on the same collective will of the community to see this project to the end."

In addition to promoting the Liberian culture, the Center's facility will comprise a gymnasium for recreational activities, a childcare center, free clinic, a welcome center, computer and learning lab and areas to provide services to families, youth and elderly. Above all, however, it will be the hub to keep and promote the Liberian culture and the corridor for Ohio connection to Liberia for mutual economic, educational, science and medical benefits to impact national growth and development.

Day to day functions of LICI will include social services programs, tutoring/after school, Computer Literacy, Adult Literacy/Workforce Development, Elderly Services, Health/mental Awareness and education, immigration (legal assistance) Arts and Culture and Resource Center.

Liberians In Columbus Inc is the de facto organization for Liberians residing in Central Ohio since the early 1980s. LICI is becoming one of Columbus' fast-growing new American communities since our civil war in the late 1980s to 2003. Approximately 10,000 Liberians reside in Central Ohio, predominantly on the Eastside, Northside, and Westside.