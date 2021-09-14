Tunisia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denies Libyans Prevented From Entering Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, "categorically" denied any ban on the entry of Libyans to Tunisia, unlike circulating reports.

"Reports about a ban on the entry of Libyans to the Tunisian territory are baseless," the department said in a statement Monday.

The ministry added, however, that the "temporary" closure of borders is part of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia and Libya and prevention against new "mutated" strains of this virus.

Scientific committees in both countries will hold a meeting to assess the epidemiological situation and prepare a health protocol to meet the particularities of Tunisian-Libyan relations, the Ministry said in the same statement.

The department added: "the dissemination of false news targeting the two countries and brotherly peoples, can in no way affect the historical and solid relations between Tunisia and Libya, as well as the common will to promote these strategic ties."