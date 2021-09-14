Tunisia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denies Libyans Prevented From Entering Tunisia

13 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, "categorically" denied any ban on the entry of Libyans to Tunisia, unlike circulating reports.

"Reports about a ban on the entry of Libyans to the Tunisian territory are baseless," the department said in a statement Monday.

The ministry added, however, that the "temporary" closure of borders is part of the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tunisia and Libya and prevention against new "mutated" strains of this virus.

Scientific committees in both countries will hold a meeting to assess the epidemiological situation and prepare a health protocol to meet the particularities of Tunisian-Libyan relations, the Ministry said in the same statement.

The department added: "the dissemination of false news targeting the two countries and brotherly peoples, can in no way affect the historical and solid relations between Tunisia and Libya, as well as the common will to promote these strategic ties."

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X