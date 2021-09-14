Zimbabwe: Dembare Hunt for Mangunda Replacement

DYNAMOS have started the hunt for a new marketing and communications manager, following the departure of Yvonne Mangunda.

She left the Glamour Boys last week and has since joined Zimbabwe Cricket.

And DeMbare, who are today set to officially enter into a multi-million sponsorship deal with energy giants Sakunda Holdings, have confirmed they are already looking at replacing Mangunda.

Club chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, yesterday said they will move with speed, to find a replacement, for the key position.

"Firstly, I would like to wish Yvonne Mangunda all the best, in her future endeavours," he said.

"We separated amicably, after months of fruitful engagement. She changed the face of our club, in more ways than one.

"But, now she is gone, we have to replace her with the right skills.

"We have to move with speed, we want our brand to be managed properly, with the right skills. This is one of the very important areas, which we cannot do without.

"In terms of club licensing, we cannot do without this position and we are in the process of seeing how best we can move forward."

The coming in of Sakunda Holdings will further put the Glamour Boys in a good financial standing, ahead of the new season, expected to start next month.

DeMbare and their bitter rivals Highlanders will today enter into a three-year partnership with Sakunda Holdings, worth about US$5.3 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Glamour Boys last won the league title in 2014 and have, over the years, struggled to make any impact, in the title race.

They were close to being demoted, in 2018, before a late show, in the last three games, secured their survival.

It has been worse for Bosso, who haven't tasted league title success, since Methembe Ndlovu delivered their last championship, in 2006.

Each of the clubs will get US$450 000 towards salaries and allowances, as well as US$60 000, which will be reserved for signing-on fees per season, for three years.

They will also receive US$60 000 for administrative purposes.

There will be a US$200 000 bonus, for winning the league title, with a further US$150 000 set aside for qualification, for the CAF Champions League.