Egypt's Mufti - National Strategy for Human Rights 'In Harmony With Islam's Upright Teachings'

Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam lauded President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's launch of the 2021/2026 National Strategy for Human Rights, saying it is in harmony with the upright teachings of Islam.

Speaking at a symposium organized by the National Press Authority (NPA), headed by Sadeq el-Shorbagy, Allam said the strategy is not only covering the political right and the expression of opinion, but also it covers all aspects of economic and social life.

He also stressed the importance of the strategy in addressing the imbalance in human rights.

The symposium is held under the theme "The reference guide issued by the fatwa bodies in the world to confront extremism."

Replying to a question by MENA Board Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Ali Hassan about the possibility of issuing the reference in different languages, Allam disclosed that Dar al-Ifta will issue the English version in 1,000 pages.

He further noted that the reference will be available in other languages.

Dar al-Ifta created an animation unit and 300 films were made to reach children, Allam said.

It will also establish branches in all Egypt's governorates, Allam added, underlining that the first branch of Dar al-Ifta will be opened in Marsa Matrouh governorate.

MENA