Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Israel's Prime Minister

On Monday 13/9/2021 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sharm El Sheikh.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Director of the General Intelligence Service Mr. Abbas Kamel, Head of Israel's National Security Council Dr. Eyal Hulata, the Israeli Prime Minister's Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Avi Gil, and Senior Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister Shimrit Meir, as well as the Israeli Ambassador to Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that a bilateral session of talks was held between the two sides, during which the latest developments in bilateral relations in various areas were discussed. They also focused on the developments in the regional and international arenas, notably with regard to the Palestinian issue.

President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt supports all efforts exerted to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East, based on the two-state solution as well as the resolutions of international legitimacy. All of this contributes to reinforcing security and achieving prosperity for all peoples of the region.

President El-Sisi underscored the need for the international community's support for Egypt's reconstruction efforts in the Palestinian territories.

The President also reiterated the importance of maintaining calm between the Palestinians and Israelis, particularly in light of Egypt's ongoing efforts to mitigate tension between the two sides in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.