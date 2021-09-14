Egypt: Antiquities Minister Opens Renovation of Djoser's Southern Tomb

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani on Monday13/9/2021 inaugurated the renovation project of the southern tomb of King Djoser in Saqqara.

Renovations in the tomb started in 2006.

Upon arrival for the opening ceremony, Anani met with a number of tourists from different destinations who were keen to speak with him and express their love for Egypt and admiration of its historical landmarks and the great ancient Egyptian civilization.

In turn, Anani invited the tourists to accompany him at the ceremony.

The tourists were excited to be the first visitors of the tomb in a span of 15 years.

The two-part tomb was opened after the completion of the king's funerary pyramid complex.

The southern tomb is one of the most important structures of the King Djoser's funerary complex. It was discovered in 1928 and it is located in the south- western side of the funerary complex.