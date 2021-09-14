Egypt: Sept. 13 Marks World Law Day

The world celebrates International Law Day on September 13 of every year.

The word law is taken from the Greek word canon, which means a straight stick. The aim of the law is to achieve integrity and discipline for the common good. Naturally, one of the most important basics of practicing any profession is to be aware of its laws and avoid violating them.

Law is a social science, the subject of man and his behavior with others, his actions and reactions. This is a huge subject, with variable content.

Law, in politics and jurisprudence, is the set of rules of conduct that authorize and define the limits of relations and rights between people and organizations, and the reciprocal relationship between the individual and the state; in addition to the set of penalties for those who do not abide by the established rules of law.

Law has many topics as a pure social science in the first place. Law is also an art, but it is very difficult and complicated.

Therefore, the definitions given for law are very flexible, and include a number of points of views and exceptions, unlike the mathematical sciences such as physics and chemistry. The law is seen as "a set of general, abstract, binding rules that regulate relations between people in society."

The law is divided into two main divisions: The Private Law, which is concerned with disputes and the adaptation and framing of relations between persons, where their relationships are governed equally before the judicial entity.

This entity can be a court of first instance or a court of competent jurisdiction, depending on the dispute, and each country has its own laws and regulations in this regard.

As for public law, it is concerned with those disputes that arise between a structure affiliated with the state and others. Among the most important subsidiary laws affiliated with it are: Administrative Law, Constitutional Law, and Tax Law

It is worth noting that the first World Law Day was proclaimed throughout the world on September 13, 1965 on the opening day of the Washington World Conference on World Peace Through Law which was attended by 3,200 individuals from 121 countries.

Egypt Today