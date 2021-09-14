Egypt: Junior Pentathlon World Championship Kicks Off in Egypt

14 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The 2021 Junior Pentathlon World Championship for athletes under the age of 17 and 19 years kicked off on Monday 13/9/2021 in Egypt.

The tournament is hosted by the Alexandria-based Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) till September 20.

The championship started with the running event for the athletes under 19 years, with two Egyptian teams taking part in it.

Up to 271 athletes from 27 countries are taking part in the championship.

The participating countries are Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, Georgia, Germany, Guatemala, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia, Mexico and Egypt.

