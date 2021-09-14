Egypt: Makram - New Era of Building Egyptian Personality After Launch of Human Rights Strategy

14 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram asserted that the launching of the national strategy for human rights on September 11 affirmed that Egypt has started a new era of building the Egyptian person and providing decent life for all citizens under the new republic.

The minister's remarks were made during her meeting with a delegation of the National Commission for Human Rights in Sudan chaired by Refaat Merghani in the presence of a delegation of the National Council of Human Rights in Egypt.

During the meeting, Makram said that the political leadership is keen on maintaining the human rights of Egyptians and reviewed the latest efforts exerted to provide alternatives for illegal immigration and guaranteeing the right to work, praising all efforts exerted by the state to care for Egyptians abroad and protect their rights.

She also commended the efforts exerted by Sudan in the field of women empowerment, citing the four ministerial portfolios in the Sudanese government.

The Sudanese official, for his part, lauded the Egyptian experiment in the field of enhancing human rights, terming it as a pioneering step at the Arab and regional levels.

He said Sudan is keen on drawing on Cairo's experiment in the field of establishing human rights especially the Saving Boats initiative launched by the Emigration Ministry to help reduce the number of illegal immigrants and find them alternative jobs to avoid illegal immigration.

