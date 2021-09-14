Egypt's Salah Scores 100th Premier League Goal

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds on Sunday12/9/2021.

Salah converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute at Elland Road to become the 30th player to reach the milestone, with only four getting there quicker than the Egypt winger's 162 appearances.

Alan Shearer (124 games), Harry Kane (141 games), Sergio Aguero (147 games) and Thierry Henry (160 games) achieved this milestone in fewer games.

MENA