Tanzania: President Samia Documentary Attracts Over 30 Travel Agents

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan's documentary recording to promote Tanzania's tourist has attracted more than 30 travel agents from the United States of America, France, and Lithuania to visit Tanzania.

This was unveiled by the Kilimanjaro International Tourism & Safaris (KITS) Chief Operating Officer, Francis Malugu in Dar es Salaam, yesterday noting the tour is scheduled to take place from 23rd November to 30th November this year.

Mr Malugu said that KITS decided to attract travel agents from the US and around the world after seen the efforts of the Head of State personally performing and promoting Tanzania's numerous tourism attractions through the Royal Tour documentary.

"The President's personally lead in the Royal Tour documentary project has made things a lot easier for the tourism sector and its many players," said Malugu adding the documentary will put the country in the world map as special place for tourism and stimulate country economy through tourists investors and business persons.

He said President Samia's decision to record a documentary will help to promote the country tourist attractions and stimulate the economy from the sector that has been severely affected by the global COVID 19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the move is in line with the government's goal of increasing the number of tourists visiting the country annually which in turn will boost revenues for tourism based economic communities, businesses, and the nation.

Either he said the documentary showed the government vision and target of receiving 5 million tourists and collecting revenue reaching 6 billion US dollars by 2025 despite some challenges caused by pandemic.

Mr Malugu said the core business of KITS is to find and bring tourists to Tanzania a value-proposition that is constantly being challenged by the country's competitors across its several borders.

"Upon learning about this initiative earlier on, KITS approached a number of agents in our respective associations and 30 tour agents responded positively who represent thousands of travelers for the purpose of informing and influencing them to sell Destination Tanzania leveraging the Royal Tour documentary with the country's President welcoming them to the country," said Malugu.

Malugu commended Tanzania Embassy in United State, Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA), Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and Tanzania Investment Center (TIC) for the collaboration that has led to the achievements recorded.