Namibia: Mboma, Jackson Set for Rematch

THE spotlight will again fall on Namibia's standout sensation Christine Mboma at the 71st Boris Hanžeković Memorial in Zagreb, Croatia, today.

The globe-trotting newly crowned Diamond League 200m sprint queen will be facing Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who is out for vengeance in their trilogy 200m clash.

The fearless Mboma trumped the Olympic 100m bronze medallist to clinch honours twice over the past two weeks.

In their last showdown in Zürich, on Friday, Mboma won by 0,03 in 21,78 seconds to improve her own world under-20 record for the umpteenth time.

Mboma's equally blazing compatriot and training partner Beatrice Masilingi will also contest the 200m at the final World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting.

Jackson comes into the meet on good form, having clocked a personal best (PB) of 21,81 seconds for a second-place finish to Mboma in Zürich.

The Jamaican is reportedly aiming to get one over Mboma to end her season on a high.

On the evidence of their recent performances, American Allyson Felix's meeting record of 22,35 looks likely to fall.

Mboma, currently the world's greatest sprint sensation, finished second in the Olympic 200m final, breaking the world junior record in the process, while Jackson won bronze in the 100m and gold in the 4x100m.

Jackson would have probably also have medalled in the Tokyo 200m had she not casually slowed down before the finish line in the heats, sensationally failing to advance to the semis.

Masilingi, who ran a personal best to place sixth in the Olympic 200m final missed the Zurich finals through illness.

She too is looking to round off her impressive season on a high by breaking 22 seconds for the first time.

Just two weeks after the Tokyo Games, she won silver at the Junior World Championships in Nairobi, behind world champion Mboma in a new PB of 22,18.