Rwanda: African Women Volleyball Championship - Rwanda Beat Nigeria to Reach Semis

Monday

Group A

Rwanda 3-0 Nigeria

The national women volleyball team have progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing the 2021 African Nations Women's Championship after beating Nigeria in 3 straight sets.

The victory means that Rwanda has made it out of the group stages before even playing their last game against Senegal.

It is the first time for Rwanda to qualify in the semi-finals of the competition.

Although the game against Nigeria was won in straight sets, it was not a very easy one for Rwanda, since there was no big difference between the scores during the sets (25-22,25-23 and 25 -23).

During the match, Rwanda's Brazil-born outside right-attacker Aline Siqueira grabbed 19 points, while left-attacker Moreira Bianca Gomes got 14 and Benitha Mukandayisenga 9 points.

Rwanda was placed in Group A alongside Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal.

The top two teams from each group will book a ticket to the semifinals.

