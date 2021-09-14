Rwanda: African Women Volleyball Championship - Rwanda Beat Nigeria to Reach Semis

14 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Monday

Group A

Rwanda 3-0 Nigeria

The national women volleyball team have progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing the 2021 African Nations Women's Championship after beating Nigeria in 3 straight sets.

The victory means that Rwanda has made it out of the group stages before even playing their last game against Senegal.

It is the first time for Rwanda to qualify in the semi-finals of the competition.

Although the game against Nigeria was won in straight sets, it was not a very easy one for Rwanda, since there was no big difference between the scores during the sets (25-22,25-23 and 25 -23).

During the match, Rwanda's Brazil-born outside right-attacker Aline Siqueira grabbed 19 points, while left-attacker Moreira Bianca Gomes got 14 and Benitha Mukandayisenga 9 points.

Rwanda was placed in Group A alongside Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal.

The top two teams from each group will book a ticket to the semifinals.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X