Rwanda: Basketball League to Resume On September 17

The local basketball governing body (Ferwaba) has announced September 17 as the day when the Basketball national league season will resume.

The season had started on June 4 but was halted in its second round due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Times Sport understands that various clubs have already started preparations for the resumption of action.

The league will be played under Covid-19 preventive measures, among which, teams are required to screen their players for the virus within eight hours before the start of each game.

Venues to be used in Kigali include Amahoro indoor stadium and other venues outside of Kigali.

By the time the league was suspended, defending champions Patriots were leading Group A with 12 points, IPRC-Kigali was second place with 11 points, UGB was third with 10 points.

In Group B, Rwanda Energy Group were leading with 10 points, APR were second with 8, and IPRC-Huye was third place with 8 points.

Groups:

Group A:

Patriots BBC, RP IPRC Kigali, UGB, RP IPRC Musanze, Tigers BBC, Shoot 4 Stars, and UR Huye.

Group B:

REG BBC, APR BBC, RP IPRC Huye, Espoir BBC, 30 Plus, Rusizi BBC and UR CMHS

