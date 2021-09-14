Rwanda: Basketball League to Resume On September 17

14 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local basketball governing body (Ferwaba) has announced September 17 as the day when the Basketball national league season will resume.

The season had started on June 4 but was halted in its second round due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Times Sport understands that various clubs have already started preparations for the resumption of action.

The league will be played under Covid-19 preventive measures, among which, teams are required to screen their players for the virus within eight hours before the start of each game.

Venues to be used in Kigali include Amahoro indoor stadium and other venues outside of Kigali.

By the time the league was suspended, defending champions Patriots were leading Group A with 12 points, IPRC-Kigali was second place with 11 points, UGB was third with 10 points.

In Group B, Rwanda Energy Group were leading with 10 points, APR were second with 8, and IPRC-Huye was third place with 8 points.

Groups:

Group A:

Patriots BBC, RP IPRC Kigali, UGB, RP IPRC Musanze, Tigers BBC, Shoot 4 Stars, and UR Huye.

Group B:

REG BBC, APR BBC, RP IPRC Huye, Espoir BBC, 30 Plus, Rusizi BBC and UR CMHS

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X