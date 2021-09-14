Tanzania: New Ag Tasked to Overcome Shoddy Contracts

VICE-RESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has tasked the newly appointed Attorney General (AG) Dr Eliezer Feleshi to help the government to overcome shoddy contracts, which have been imposing a huge burden to the country.

Dr Mpango issued the directive at an event to swear-in newly appointed government ministers and the AG, held yesterday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma.

The new ministers included Dr Stergomena Tax (Defence and National Service), Prof Makame Mbarawa (Works and Transport), January Makamba (Energy) and Dr Ashatu Kijaji (Information, Communication and Information Technology). In the new appointment Dr Eliezer Feleshi becomes the new Attorney General (AG).

"Based on your rich experience and as Chief Adviser of the government, we are confident that you are going to help us to do away with the many challenges facing the country with regard to the various poor contracts.

"We are quite confident on your abilities in defending the government in all legal submissions, which will be presented against it in the Parliament," said Dr Mpango.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by the Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa, who urged AG to effectively dispense his duties as adviser of the government in the various agreements, for the government to make the right decision while fulfilling its responsibilities.

Mr Majaliwa said as the government adviser on matters relating to the law, the AG also needs to take into account all issues arising from the resolutions reached in the Parliament, particularly the various contracts being entered.

On the other hand, the Speaker of the Parliament Mr Job Ndugai urged the newly appointed Minister for Energy Mr January Makamba to supervise all contracts relating to the energy sector, for the country to acquire lucrative deals which can benefit the entire population.

Mr Ndugai acknowledged the contribution made by Mr Makamba when he previously served as the Chairman for the Energy Committee.

"The energy sector is not new to you, I recount when you served as the Chairman of the Energy Committee, that opportunity has given you ample knowledge and experience of the sector.

"Your played a great role to ensure that Tanzania is doing away with shoddy deals...we are glad we managed to come out and we are still working on the same for much lucrative deals particularly in the energy sector," noted Mr Ndugai.

He urged him to go and work on the price issue of petrol and diesel among others, which are becoming a big problem in the country.

Inline to this, the Speaker tasked the Energy Minister to embark on alternative means of energy which can offer reliable solution in terms of power supply in the country.

"The country cannot arrive to the development it desires without a reliable source of energy. This is why the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) must be completed on time," stressed the Speaker.

He, equally, stressed on the need for leveraging efforts in the gas sector, which at some point had been forgotten, pointing out that gas is wealth.

He added that "Another area is the Mchuchuma and Liganga, let's go and produce electricity, we have been talking about this for a long time... it's time to go into action."

Mr Ndugai described Prof Makame Mbarawa as a person who takes advice and a veteran in the areas he has been appointed to serve.

Speaker Ndugai described Dr Tax as very sensitive in country's wellbeing. Becoming the very first female Minister of Defence is great honour and privilege as it clearly demonstrates that trust the President has for her.

Mr Ndugai also called upon Dr Kijaji to make use of the current technological advancement to transform the country in terms of administrative roles among other operations.