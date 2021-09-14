Tanzania Sink Rwanda in ICC T-20 Cricket

14 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

TANZANIA Women have continued to shine in the 2021 ICC Women Africa qualifier this time beating Rwanda by 43 runs at Botswana Cricket Association Oval in Gaborone.

This was Tanzania's second victory after picking a mammoth 200 runs victory over Mozambique in the weekend.

During the weekend encounter, Tanzanian Mwanaidi Ammy fired hefty 87 runs from 48 balls and became the top player of the match.

In yesterday's match, Tanzania Women won the toss and elected to bat first. They played well in their inning to bag104 runs.

Rwanda tried to chase but they ended with 61 runs in 16.5 overs. Cathia Uwamahoro did well for her side as he scored 11 runs from 19 balls.

Following yesterday results, Tanzania elevated to the third place of Group A after banking four points in three games.

Tanzania is behind Zimbabwe, who are group leaders and Rwanda at second. The hosts Botswana are positioned fourth.

