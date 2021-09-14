Tanzania: Census to Determine Chake Chake Municipality Bid

THE decision on whether or not to elevate Chake Chake Town Council into a municipality remains subject to the outcome of next year's population census, the House of Representatives was told here yesterday.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments, Masoud Ali Mohammed said as per 2012 census, Chake Chake had 97,249 inhabitants-50,838 women and 46,411 men-the number that could have soared during the one decade to warrant the municipal status.

The minister was answering a question by Wawi Representative Bakar Hamad Bakar who wanted to know why Chake Chake town is not upgraded into the municipality despite its population increase and improved social and economic infrastructure.

Minister Masoud nodded to the social and economic development in Pemba Island's busiest centre but said the decision to promote it into the municipality will depend on the outcome of the envisaged census.