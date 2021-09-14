Tanzania: Zanzibar Has No Indicative Taxi Fare, House Told

14 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Massato Massato

THERE is no indicative taxi fare in Zanzibar though the government might discuss with the taxi operators to introduce the service pricing mechanism, the House of Representatives heard here yesterday.

Works, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali, responding to Pandani Representative Prof Omar Fakih Hamad, said so far the taxi fare is negotiable between the service provider and client.

In his question, the legislator decried poor taxi services in the country's airports in Unguja and Pemba, seeking explanation on why the government is not formalising the sub-sector and setting indicative fares.

Minister Rahma said taxi services don't fall under the otherwise highly regulated public transport. She however pledged to work on the challenges that trouble the semi-sector.

