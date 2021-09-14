Tanzania: PM to Grace NMB Marathon 2021

THE Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to race NMB Marathon 2021 that will take place on 25th this month.

This was said yesterday by NMB's Chief Retail Banking, Filbert Mponzi, during an occasion to officially announce the bank's sponsorship of 226m/- to boost the event.

He further said they are grateful to the Premier for accepting the request in an event that aims to raise 1bn/- for treating fistula among women at the CCBRT Hospital.

Mponzi noted that the bank will support the race as well as willing companies and institutions, adding that the fund will support the cost of treating mothers with the disease.

"We thank and congratulate the Prime Minister for agreeing to be the Official Guest and participant of the NMB Marathon under the theme of 'Love Movement,' that will now take place on September 25 instead of 18 as earlier announced.

"Special thanks also go to the companies and institutions that have joined us to sponsor this important race for the wellbeing of mothers with fistula in the country" said Mponzi.

Elaborating, he cited some of the sponsors as Sanlam Insurance Companies, UAP and Alliance Assurance sponsoring the Platinum category.

Others included Jubilee Insurance, Toyota Tanzania, Britam Insurance, Coca Cola, Reliance Insurance and Aris (Gold), Jubilee Life Insurance and Metro Life Assurance (Bronze) and SGA Security and Strategies Insurance.

Sanlam, one of the organisers also commended the marathon. The firm's Head of Trade and Marketing, Killian Nango, said the event goes under the theme of Fistula Free Generation in Tanzania.

He said having the race is ideal way to raise money that will support the government's efforts and focus on addressing health problems in the community.

Commenting, UAP Insurance CEO, Nelson Rwihula, said his company has a great responsibility in the whole issue of participatory social problem solving, especially fistula disease and thanked NMB for giving them the opportunity to be part of the race, while urging other Tanzanians to support by registering in large numbers to fund the treatment.