Tanzania: Yanga Upbeat to Clear Rivers Hurdle

YOUNG Africans remain hopeful to qualify for the first round of CAF Champions League despite a 1-0 loss to Rivers United in the first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Nigeria where the best performer of the two-legged tie will progress into the upper stage of the continent's biggest club competition.

As such, it is still a two-way traffic since each team has equal chance to move forward and this will be known in the return leg encounter which will be much more like a final game.

However, at a post-match briefing, Yanga coach Nasreddine Nabi defended his brigade saying they played well but lacked efficiency at the goal mouth.

"We have lost but we still have one more match to play in Nigeria where we need to put on extra effort in order to earn a privilege of marching into the next chapter of the contest," he said.

In his reaction, the club's Competition Director Thabit Kandoro cooled down the pressure to Yanga fans ahead of the return leg saying the team has potential to make an impressive come-back to win the game.

"From the way they (Rivers United) played, I see that we have a big possibility to emerge victors in Nigeria. We have quality players and that gives me hope to do wonders in our next match," Kandoro said.

Also, the club's Spokesperson Haji Manara posted on his instagram page saying "We have another 90 minutes to fight for our team. Under this sun, nothing is impossible. Let's not lose hope."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Rivers United goalscorer Moses Omudumuke who netted on his debut with his home club, said he was full of pride after making the positive impact on the day to give his side a crucial away win.

"First of all let me thank God for his grace and favour which made us victorious. It was not because we are perfect but rather his grace. It is a great feeling when you put your team ahead of your opponents," he said.

He added that the victory has given them much needed confidence saying they will not just relax but rather work hard to win again the reverse match.

Omudumuke then described Yanga as a team which gave them a tough match insisting that when you are playing away from home, you need to add momentum to be better than your opponents.

He also disclosed that he was happy to see many people from Tanzania supporting them a thing he said he has never seen before in his football career hence he will be pleased to come and play in Tanzania one day.

"When you go to play away, you do not expect many people to support you but that was not the case here. Many people were behind us as if there is something wrong somewhere. It was a great feeling to us," he said.