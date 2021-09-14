South Africa: Cele to Visit Inanda After Drive-By Shooting

14 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police Minister Bheki Cele will today receive a full briefing from KwaZulu-Natal SAPS management on a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women in Inanda, in Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement, the Police Ministry expressed shock at the incident. The shooting happened on Saturday.

"A black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants, opened fire at a group of people waiting outside a local primary school," the Ministry said.

The brazen attacked claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37. A further five more people were injured and taken to hospital.

The Minister will also visit the site of the incident.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X