South Africa: Cele to Visit Inanda After Drive-By Shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele will today receive a full briefing from KwaZulu-Natal SAPS management on a drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of three women in Inanda, in Durban, at the weekend.

In a statement, the Police Ministry expressed shock at the incident. The shooting happened on Saturday.

"A black Opel Corsa bakkie with five occupants, opened fire at a group of people waiting outside a local primary school," the Ministry said.

The brazen attacked claimed the lives of Ncami Shange, 34, Beatrice Nzama, 60, and Philisiwe Jili, 37. A further five more people were injured and taken to hospital.

The Minister will also visit the site of the incident.