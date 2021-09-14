South Africa: Uif Takes Services to the People of Secunda

14 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In an effort to ensure that all clients are attended to, the Mpumalanga Department of Employment and Labour through its entities led by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will be embarking on a campaign of "Taking services to the people of Secunda."

The two-day campaign is set to take place from Thursday, 16 September 2021 at the Mall@emba.

In a bid to help mitigate the queues outside labour centres, a number of services will be rendered to the people. These include COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) enquiries, new UIF applications, claims assessment, processing of payments, resolution of UIF enquiries, work-seeker registration and inspection services.

Mpumalanga Chief Director of Provincial Operations (CDPO), Margaret Mazibuko said: "The province will be implementing the integrated services of the department in a single campaign in line with the district service delivery campaign. This requires government departments to work in an integrated manner to deliver service that is responsive, adaptive and brings development to where it is needed most, effectively, efficiently and economically."

The department has encouraged members of the public who wish to be assisted to bring along the following documents:

ID Documents/Valid Passport

Completed UI-19 form & Salary Schedule

Proof of residence

Bank stamped UI-2.8 form

