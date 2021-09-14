Namibia: Zambian Man Fighting for Life After Rundu Attack

14 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A 43-year-old Zambian national is fighting for his life in the Rundu state hospital, where he was rushed to at the weekend after he was found critical with stabbed wounds at Ndama location.

"He was stabbed with an unknown object on the chest, arms and face several times by unknown suspect(s)," said Chief Inspector Pendukeni Haikali, who provided the weekend's crime reports.

"The victim is admitted at Rundu state hospital in a critical condition. If anyone is seeking information about the said man, [he/she] should call the hospital or the police. Police [are] investigations underway," she said.

In a separate incident, the police in Rundu on Saturday at about 18:00 arrested a 24-year-old male suspect, who was found in possession of an unlicensed Bareta pistol during a police search at Tuhingireni informal settlement.

The suspect will be charged and was expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court yesterday.

