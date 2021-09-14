Africa: Over 77,9 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

Cape Town — As of September 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,056,189 while over 77,904,635 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 203,280 and 7,309,178 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,860,835 and 85,002 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (905,564), Tunisia ( 685,799), Libya (325,221), Ethiopia 323,715), Egypt (293,448) and Kenya (243,929).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

