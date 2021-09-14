Kenya: Kwale Rally to Feature Strict Covid Protocols

The Mombasa Motor Club will follow strict Covid-19 protocols in organising the KCB Ramisi Rally in Kwale on Saturday.

Each competing team will only be allowed 10 people that will include the driver and navigator and service crews.

It will be mandatory for the members to wear masks in areas such including the Service Park, Fuel Zone and Rally Headquarters.

Rally drivers must also obey speed limits (80 kilometre per hour) during the official reconnaissance of the stages.

The Kwale International Sugar Company Limited (KISCOL) Factory will be the rally's nerve centre hosting the headquarters, scrutineering alomng with the start and finish of this Kenya National Rally Championship round.

The total distance will be 259.50 kilometres of which 157.80 will be competitive and 101.70 transport. Official reconnaissance of the route will be done between 6am-5pm.

* * * *

Ian Duncan leads a list of drivers for the Mini Classic Rally to be organised by the East African Safari Classic Rally organisers in May this year.

WRC Safari Rally Clerk of Course, Gurvir Bhabra, has also entered a Nissan Patrol. Other largely local entries include Ramesh Vishram, Azra Anwar, Sam Jethwa, Raaji Bharij, Kailesh Chouhan, Jonathan Savage, John Rose, Adin Haq, Jasmeet Chana, Baldev Chager and Geoff Mayes.

Joey Ghose, the Chairman of the East African Safari Classic Rally Board of Directors, and his team met last Friday to officially launch preparations for the event to kick off on November 4 at the Waterfront Mall in Karen.

"Our launch is to let the world know that we are serious in running a better marathon event since taking over as the new owners of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

We know it is a big challenge but we are ready. We are getting ready for the Mini Classic Rally in November before we put all our efforts into organising the real big Marathon Raid Rally in February next year," said Ghose.

The Mini-Classic rally, which will be a precursor to the main event, is scheduled to run from November 4-6. The Mini Classic Rally will cover a total distance of approximately 1,000 kilometre on stages in and around Kenya.

All the Competitive sections are gravel roads, which are 'open' to general traffic. Competitors will tackle three stages per day over a period of three days. The competitive distance will be 700kms and transport of 300kms respectively.

* * * *

Delta Motorsports Club will stage round two of the Kenya National Tarmac Championship on 20 September in Naivasha. The racing lap will be approximately 900 metres long.