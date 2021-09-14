Namibia: Walvis Man Confesses to Murder

Walvis Bay — Murder suspect Elias Kalume from Walvis Bay has confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Kalume made the confession on Friday morning during his first court appearance on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

Although the content of his confession cannot be shared with the public at this stage, court officials yesterday told New Era that the suspect shared graphic content during the court proceedings. Kalume then made a formal appearance yesterday before magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis on the same charges.

He indicated that he would apply for legal aid. Public prosecutor Tuihaleni Hilikuete during the proceedings requested that the case be remanded as investigations are still at an early stage.

"We request that the case be postponed to 18 October for further investigations so that the accused can also apply for legal aid," she said.

Nicolaidis then postponed the case to 18 October. Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Thursday said the deceased, a fish factory worker, was killed shortly after arriving from work at around 04h00.

Kalume allegedly accused her of cheating and was pushing her out of his rented room.

"The deceased allegedly refused to leave, resulting in the suspect punching her and also beat her with a hammer on the head," Iikuyu said last week.

She allegedly fell down and died on the spot. Kalume then reported the murder and also handed himself over to the Narraville police.