Namibia: Migrant Children to Get Birth Certificates

Children born in Namibia by Angolan migrants at Etunda in the Omusati region will be issued without non-Namibian birth certificates, governor Erginus Endjala revealed.

Endjala said 27 children have been born since the migrants arrived in the country and there are 86 expectant mothers at the site.

The governor said there are over 1 500 children at Etunda between the ages of zero-12.

The registration of births is envisaged to be followed by a mass baptism, Endjala said.

"Registration of the births has commenced, and all the children born here will be issued with birth certificates," said Endjala.

Immigration spokesperson Margaret Kalo said children born by non-Namibian parents are issued with non-Namibian full birth certificates upon registration of birth.

There are now over 2 500 migrants at the camp.

The governor said the number continues to increase, as the current figure includes 58 new arrivals.

He said the Angolan consulate in Oshakati is expected to arrive in the region this week to register the migrants in the region.

Talks of repatriating the migrants between the two governments are still on the cards.

The governor said given the high number of children at the camp, there is a need for those of school going age to be attending formal education.

His office is now trying to get materials and other teaching aids to keep the children busy.

"We need teaching materials and probably volunteers to assist those who are of school going age," said Endjala.

The governor said the region continues to experience late registrations of birth in general, especially for children born at home.

"Those who are born at the hospital are registered immediately but those who deliver at home take time to have their children registered," he said.

As a result, there are a number of stateless parents who now have stateless children.

The governor appeals to parents to register their children timeously to avoid having stateless people.