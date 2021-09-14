Zimbabwe: Zupco Conductor Shot Dead

A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) female conductor was shot dead last night in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare at around 9pm.

The deceased only identified as Joy was a conductor with a Lofombo bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Mudangwa confirmed the incident and said the case is being handled by the police.

An eyewitness Mr Tashinga Meza said he suspected foul play as she had all her belongings when she was killed.

"She was shot around 9pm and we suspect foul play since she had all her money and belongings with her. We understand that she stays in Masasa Park and was shot by the last passenger," he said.