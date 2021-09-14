Zimbabwe: Zupco Conductor Shot Dead

14 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

A Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) female conductor was shot dead last night in Dzivarasekwa 4, Harare at around 9pm.

The deceased only identified as Joy was a conductor with a Lofombo bus operating under the Zupco franchise.

Zupco chief executive Mr Evaristo Mudangwa confirmed the incident and said the case is being handled by the police.

An eyewitness Mr Tashinga Meza said he suspected foul play as she had all her belongings when she was killed.

"She was shot around 9pm and we suspect foul play since she had all her money and belongings with her. We understand that she stays in Masasa Park and was shot by the last passenger," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X