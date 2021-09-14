Namibia: Inside Suzy Eises' Vacation... Living Soft

Saxophonist Suzy Eises is undoubtedly one of the sexiest women in Namibia. She rose to superstardom a few years ago and there is no stopping her. Suzy is currently enjoying some downtime in Egypt and her vacation has left many people green with envy.

Suzy recently got engaged to her mystery bae and is head-over-heels in love. She took to her Instagram page to post a stunning picture along with a noticeable rock on her finger with the caption 'Real'.

Suzy is known for being private and does not necessarily post much about her bae on social media. Clearly, homegirl is head-over-heels in love with her bae, because he has decided to put a ring on it.

Speaking to Nalebrity, the saxophonist revealed that she has set her sights on winning in her career. Furthermore, she expressed her desire to collaborate with many African artists, saying: "Hopefully, I will be creating music or performing with Wizkid, Busiswa, DJ Sbu, Oskido, Thandiswa Maswai, Prince Kaybee before or by the end of 2021. The process of international collaborations can be lengthy."

Recently, Suzy collaborated with SA musician Busiswa. The saxophonist posted an image of Busiswa's track list along with a caption on Instagram.

The song 'Bonnie and Clyde' finally dropped on the album and we are here for it. Busiswa dropped her album recently and it has been receiving rave reviews.

The 12-track studio album is titled 'My Side of The Story' and issa hit! Suzy added her creative sounds to the song and Busiswa killed it with her good vocals. Tweeps have also been giving it a stamp of approval.